Frigiliana introduces drone to enhance rural security

Eugenio Cabezas 28/04/2026 a las 14:30h.

Frigiliana town hall in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has introduced a state-of-the-art drone designed to enhance surveillance in rural areas. The initiative aims to address security needs of people living in isolated areas and agricultural holdings.

The new device was unveiled at an official ceremony attended by the mayor, Alejandro Herrero, as well as members of the local police force and rural guards on Monday 27 April. Representatives from the supplier Bluedrone, and members of Nerja's Guardia Civil also attended the event, during which the mayor highlighted the importance of incorporating technological tools to improve prevention and response to incidents in rural areas.

“This is a key investment to protect both our residents and one of the municipality’s main economic drivers, the countryside,” Herrero said, adding that security in rural areas “is a growing priority” in light of the rise in thefts from farms and homes located away from the town centre.

The equipment acquired is a DJI Matrice 4T drone, a compact, multi-sensor model capable of capturing high-precision aerial imagery even in low-light conditions. Its key features include a thermal camera, a laser rangefinder, intelligent detection systems and an auxiliary light, which significantly expand its capabilities for surveillance, monitoring and incident assessment.

The device can be deployed quickly – in just 15 seconds – and offers a flight time of up to 49 minutes, as well as a high-quality secure transmission system. These features make it a particularly useful tool for emergency response, search and rescue operations, and monitoring areas that are difficult to access.

The drone will be made available to Nerja's Guardia Civil in emergency situations, thereby strengthening coordination between local authorities and law enforcement agencies. This collaboration is particularly important in a municipality with complex terrain, where ground surveillance presents greater difficulties.

The purchase of the drone is accompanied by a 250-hour training programme on its operation, ensuring the equipment is used efficiently and professionally. In a statement, the town hall emphasises that this training will enable the device’s performance to be maximised in prevention and response operations.

The measure forms part of a broader strategy to modernise municipal resources, in which technology is playing an increasingly important role. In a context where rural areas face challenges such as a dispersed population or the protection of high-value crops, initiatives such as this aim to improve response capacity and strengthen security across the Axarquía