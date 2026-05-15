Four people escape unharmed after a sailing boat ran aground on a beach in Rincón de la Victoria

A large sailing boat was stranded on Wednesday afternoon on the Los Rubios beach, in Torre de Benagalbón, (Rincón de la Victoria), after being washed ... ashore by the strong westerly swell affecting the coast of Malaga. The incident mobilised a large number of emergency services after the 112 Andalusian emergency service was alerted at 4.20pm that a boat was in difficulty off the coast of Rincón.

Personnel from the Civil Guard, the Local Police, maritime rescue, emergency medical services and volunteers from the Red Cross were deployed to the scene, according to the Andalusian emergency services sources who informed SUR. There were four occupants on board the sailing boat, who finally managed to escape unharmed and did not require medical assistance, despite the scene and the strong waves recorded at that time in the eastern part of the municipality of Axarquia.

The boat ended up stranded on the sand on the beach between the bars La Calma and Amalia, an area frequented by locals and visitors alike, which quickly filled with curious onlookers.

Dozens of people came to the site to take photographs and to follow the operation deployed on the beach

Sources consulted indicated that the Guardia Civil and the Local Police have opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident and to determine whether the incident was only a consequence of the strong sea or whether there may have been a previous mechanical failure in the boat.

The image of the sailboat, partially lying on its side with the mast pointing towards the beach, generated great expectation throughout the afternoon. Dozens of people came to the site to take photographs and watch the operation deployed on the beach.

Material damage

The owner of the vessel will now have to organise a specialised team to refloat and tow the boat, a complex manoeuvre that will depend on the state of the sea and the technical assessment of the damage to the hull. For the moment, no specific material damage has been reported, although technicians and maritime officials will have to assess the structural state of the vessel after the strong impact against the shore and the continuous pounding of the waves.

The episode coincided with a day marked by a westerly wind and strong waves at different points along the coast of Malaga, conditions which complicated the navigation of small and medium-sized vessels for a good part of the day.

In October 2020, two occupants of a sailboat that had drifted in Benajarafe were rescued

This is not the first time that storms at sea have caused similar incidents along the Axarquia coastline. In recent years there have been several strandings and rescues of sport boats in coastal municipalities such as Nerja, Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria, especially during episodes of rough seas and sudden wind changes. In October 2020, two occupants of a sailboat that had drifted in Benajarafe had to be rescued, although the people on board were in good condition.

While investigations continue, the sailboat remains stranded on the shore of Los Rubios beach, an unexpected sight that has attracted the attention of numerous passers-by.