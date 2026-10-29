Forest fire at Pico del Almendrón in Nerja extinguished

A new wildfire broke out on Wednesday in the province of Malaga, this time in the heart of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama ... natural park, within the municipality of Nerja, in the Axarquía region. The fire started in the area known as La Puerta and near Pico del Almendrón, one of the most distinctive peaks in this protected natural area, situated at an altitude of over 1,500 metres. At 2.45 pm, the fire was reported to have been stabilised, according to a statement by the Infoca wildfire prevention service on its social media channels. Subsequently, at 3.15 pm, it was declared under control. At 8.15 pm, it was declared extinguished.

The column of smoke rising from the area could be seen from the town centre of Nerja, more than ten kilometres away, causing a stir among those who spotted it in the mountains overlooking the coastal town. The incident occurred when the period of highest risk of forest fires has traditionally already come to an end.

Infoca said via its social media channels that the fire was reported at 12.59 pm, prompting the deployment of a fire-fighting operation initially comprising two teams of forest firefighters, an operations technician, two environmental officers and a fire engine. Four aerial units were also deployed to support the ground crews: two fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters, all tasked with tackling the blaze in this mountainous area.

Two aeroplanes and two helicopters provided support to ground crews in the area around Almendrón, where the smoke could be seen from Nerja

The operation took place in an area of very rugged terrain, with steep slopes and numerous ravines – circumstances which made it difficult for firefighting teams to gain access by land and made the support provided by aircraft particularly crucial. “You can see where this fire broke out – an area that is practically inaccessible by land,” said Infoca in the message announcing that the fire had been extinguished, accompanied by an aerial photograph.

Meanwhile, shortly after 2.30 pm, Infoca significantly reinforced the fire-fighting operation for the forest fire that broke out on Wednesday in the Nerja mountains, located between the areas of La Puerta and El Tajo del Almendrón. According to the update issued by the Andalusian regional government’s operations centre, two forest fire reinforcement brigades (BRICA), nine teams of forest firefighters, three operations technicians and two environmental officers have been working in the area, alongside two fire engines. The operation also involved four aerial resources: two helicopters and two ground-based cargo aircraft.

The fire has affected one of the most environmentally valuable natural areas on the eastern coast of Malaga. The Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park covers more than 40,000 hectares across the provinces of Malaga and Granada, with a landscape dominated by large rocky massifs, pine forests and deep ravines. El Almendrón, whose summit reaches an altitude of some 1,514 metres, forms part of the Sierra Almijara and is known amongst mountaineering enthusiasts for its highly challenging routes. The proximity of these high peaks to the coast is one of the most distinctive features of this protected area, which is home to numerous species of flora and fauna, including the mountain goat.

The new fire broke out just one day after the wildfire that occurred during the night from Monday to Tuesday in the residential area of Calaceite, in Torrox, where 3.5 hectares of scrubland and low woodland were burnt. No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary.

Nerja also suffered another fire last August in the Arroyo de la Miel area, within the same nature reserve, which affected around seven hectares of vegetation and required the deployment of a significant number of ground and aerial resources. As for Wednesday’s fire, the extent of the area affected and the causes of the blaze have not yet been disclosed.