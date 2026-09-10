A footbridge will enable visitors to explore the archaeological remains of Casarabonela Castle

The remains unearthed during archaeological excavations at Casarabonela Castle have been protected beneath a layer of arlite for over a year. The next step will ... be to enable them to be viewed without stepping on them or compromising their preservation. The town hall has put out to tender the construction of an elevated walkway that will run across the excavated area and make this site, which has been declared a Site of Cultural Interest, accessible to visitors.

This initiative marks a new phase in the process begun in recent years to restore and showcase the fortress. As the mayor, Antonio Campos, has explained, the project has already been published on the Public Sector Procurement Platform and will enable the creation of a walking route from which visitors will be able to view the archaeological remains uncovered during the excavations carried out at the site.

The project follows on from preliminary work that began with the drawing up of a master plan designed to organise future work on the castle. Following this, various archaeological test pits were carried out which, according to the councillor, confirmed the ‘potential for archaeological finds’ beneath the ground and subsequently led to a more extensive excavation.

Once that work had been completed, the finds were covered in accordance with the instructions issued by the Culture Department of the Regional Government of Andalusia. To this end, arlite was used, a material which helps to protect the remains whilst the next phase of the site’s restoration was being prepared.

A tour of the excavation site

The solution now chosen will enable work to proceed towards opening up the site without the movement of people directly affecting the preserved structures. The future footbridge will run above the excavated area, so that visitors can view the remains and walk through the site whilst ensuring the necessary conditions for their protection are maintained.

“Our commitment to our cultural heritage is wholehearted and resolute,” emphasises the mayor of Casarabonela, Antonio Campos

“It will involve the construction of an above-ground walkway so that visitors can enjoy this marvellous archaeological excavation,” said Campos as he presented the project’s latest development. The mayor described the initiative as part of the council’s strategy to gradually restore Casarabonela’s historical heritage and turn it into a tourist attraction.

The town hall is confident that the project will also enhance the town’s cultural and tourist appeal, particularly for those visiting to explore its historic centre. The future walkway will not only make it easier to view the ruins, but will also provide a better understanding of the site’s development and the significance of the fortress in local history.

Furthermore, the castle is not the only project the council is currently working on in this area. Campos pointed out that work is continuing on the Rondeles Interpretation Centre project, another initiative aimed at promoting one of the traditions most closely linked to the town.

The council’s aim is for both projects to help expand the range of heritage sites accessible to both local residents and visitors to Casarabonela in the coming years. In the case of the fortress, the tender for the footbridge now brings this possibility a step closer to some archaeological remains which, for the time being, remain protected beneath the surface whilst awaiting the opportunity to be displayed to the public.