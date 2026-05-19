Flamenco gospel benefit concert in Rincón de la Victoria

The municipal auditorium in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be hosting a Fusión de Raíces: Góspel Flamenco benefit concert ... on Friday 26 June at 9pm. The funds raised through ticket sales (10 euros) will go to the House of Hope association in Ghana.

Organised by the Torre Fuerte cultural association and Rincón de la Victoria town hall, performances will be given by the Coro Góspel Victoria (Victoria gospel choir), Flamenco Events and guest artists, bringing together on stage the expressive power of flamenco and the spiritual depth of gospel.

10 Euros Now in its fifth year, the show maintains its charitable nature by donating all the proceeds from the tickets, which will cost 10 euros, to the "House of Hope" Association located in Ghana.

The House of Hope association will use the funds raised to finance the entire cost of the surgery and post-operative care of children born with severely bowed legs, often caused by Blount's disease, a condition which causes severe leg deformities in young children and adolescents.

House of Hope also takes in children who have been orphaned or abandoned by their families, offering them a safe environment as an alternative to living on the streets.

The audience will be able to enjoy a night of live music and dancing and there will be an area selling food and drinks, the proceeds of which will also go to House of Hope. For further information and tickets click here.