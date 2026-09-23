Popular Torre del Mar restaurant announces closure

Esto es Jauja by los Pablos in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has closed. The restaurant, run Pablo Domínguez and Pablos ... Vega, was known for its meatball sandwiches. However, 'Los Pablos' have announced the closure of the restaurant amid plans to focus exclusively on their other restaurant, Ménade, in Vélez-Málaga.

“Esto es Jauja has come to the end of its journey. It has been a project to which we have devoted a great deal of hard work, enthusiasm and affection and from which we have learnt an enormous amount, both professionally and personally,” they say.

Esto es Jauja opened in mid-2025 on Calle Fenicios in Torre del Mar and offered tapas and share food in a slightly more laid-back and informal way than at the other restaurant in Vélez-Málaga. Its menu combined traditional tapas, street food and Asian-inspired dishes, all reinterpreted through the creative lens of Los Pablos.

“We are bringing this chapter to a close with respect, calm and gratitude. In the hospitality industry, as with any venture, there are also times when we have to make decisions, bring things full circle and keep moving forward,” they said in their message.

However, los Pablos insist that this is not a farewell, as they "remain going strong at Ménade, where we will put everything we have learnt along the way into practice, in the place that has always been our home and yours too".

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