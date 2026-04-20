Family of keen astronomer donates four telescopes to Frigiliana

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 20 April 2026, 12:47 Share

Four new telescopes have been installed at various viewpoints around Frigiliana in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, thanks to a generous donation by the family of Expedito Arrabal Ruiz, a resident of Nerja who died in 2024.

Arrabal Ruiz had links to the world of optics and was a keen amateur astronomer. Although he lived in Nerja, his family has close ties with the neighbouring town of Frigiliana.

The new telescopes have been placed at the Rafael Alberti viewpoint, the town hall viewpoint, Plaza de las Tres Culturas and the Montecillo Ariza viewpoint, with the aim of offering a new experience to residents and visitors.

Frigiliana town hall has thanked the family for the “generous and selfless” gesture, highlighting that the telescopes will be available free of charge, which will help to enhance the town’s tourist offer, as it is one of the most visited destinations in the Axarquía and Malaga province.

Expedito Arrabal Ruiz made the headlines in March 2024 after suffering a heart attack in a public place in Nerja. He was initially treated by National Police officers on the street, although sadly he died just a few days later in the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar.