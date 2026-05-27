Enjoy a slow Sunday in Riogordo as the Axarquía town celebrates 25th anniversary of snail day

Isabel Méndez 27/05/2026 a las 14:03h.

Riogordo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is celebrating one of its most important festivals on Sunday 31 May: Día del Caracol (snail day). Marking its 25th anniversary, throughout the day 500 kilos of snails will be cooked in a traditional broth made with aniseed, pepper, orange peel, bay leaves, chili pepper and mint.

The event starts at 1pm at the municipal swimming pool complex, where the Gema Bravo dance group will perform and after the official opening ceremony scheduled for 1:30pm the Rociero Aire de lo Nuestro choir will take the stage. The snails will be served up at 2.30pm and a dish will cost three euros. Raya Real will be performing at 4.30pm.

Declared a festival of unique provincial interest, the event will also offer the opportunity to sample typical products and enjoy regional dances. The annual awards are also presented to individuals and associations that have contributed in various ways to the progress of the town located in the upper Axarquía area of Malaga province, on the edge of the Montes de Málaga mountain range.

Mayor of Riogordo, Antonio Alés, announced that this year, the 'Caracol de Oro Local' (local golden snail) award will be given to Antonio Vicente Gavilán "in gratitude and recognition for a lifetime of dedication, commitment and love for his town, demonstrating for decades an exemplary commitment to the cultural, social, and traditional life of Riogordo."

The provincial golden snail award has been given to the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, "for the improvement works on the MA-3107 road that connects Riogordo with Benamargosa and Comares".