End of water restrictions in Malaga's Axarquía: beach showers are back for Easter

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 30 March 2026, 17:04 Share

Following the abundant rainfall in recent months and with La Viñuela reservoir now exceeding 90 per cent of its capacity, with almost 149 million cubic metres stored, the Axarquía area of Malaga province is leaving behind two years of severe water restrictions. Public water company Axaragua has informed the 31 municipalities of the east of Malaga area of all limitations on drinking water.

The president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía-eastern Costa del Sol and Axaragua, Jorge Martín, explained that "there are no longer any prohibitions or restrictions on water supply" now that the system has recovered sufficient levels thanks to the accumulated rainfall in recent months. In this respect, La Viñuela reservoir is well above the thresholds set in the Special Drought Plan.

This means that for the first time since May 2024, when the Axarquía went through one of the most severe droughts in recent history with La Viñuela at just seven per cent of its capacity, filling swimming pools, using public fountains and showers on beaches are no longer restricted.

Precisely, one of the most immediate effects of this lifting of restrictions will be visible on the Axarquía's beaches: Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja will be able to put all the showers and footbaths back into operation for Easter, coinciding with one of the first busy weeks of the year in terms of tourism.

A message of caution

Martín thanked town halls and the population "for the effort they have made in complying with the exceptional measures dictated by the drought committee", recognising the impact that the restrictions had on households, the tourism sector and agriculture.

However, despite the improvement in the situation, Martín went on to say, "We cannot allow ourselves to go back to a situation like the one we have been through" and called for "responsible water consumption". He asked people not to relax the habits acquired during the water crisis that hit the province between 2022 and 2025.

Despite this respite, the authorities agree that the Axarquía's water situation continues to be conditioned by its structural vulnerability. In this sense, the Mancomunidad continues to promote strategic projects such as the future desalination plant, whose preliminary draft has already been submitted to the central government, with the aim of guaranteeing supply in the medium and long term.

"Taking care of it today means guaranteeing it tomorrow," concluded Martín, in a message that sums up the balance between relief and caution.