Drunk driver in a stolen car with a suspended licence: how one driver was recently arrested in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 17 May 2024, 13:11

Early morning last Monday in Vélez-Málaga. A local police patrol unit is driving in the vicinity of the Fernando Ruiz Hierro sports centre. Suddenly, they pass close by a dark BMW model 330 that, upon noticing their presence, tries to make an evasive manoeuvre to get away. The officers engaged in a pursuit of the BMW, catching up with the car a few kilometres away, near the main Arenas road.

Four people step out of the vehicle, three men and a woman, all of them with previous convictions for robbery and one of them also for murder. The driver, a 33-year-old resident of Arenas, had a suspended driving licence and tested positive for alcohol, with a level of 0.51 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, double the legal maximum allowed, as well as for drugs, specifically cocaine. In addition, a single dose of cocaine was found during the ensuing search.

The other occupants of the vehicle were a 27-year-old woman from Vélez-Málaga and two other men, aged 50 and 31, both from Periana. When the officers began to check the condition of the vehicle, they found that the vehicle had an expired MOT and a stolen vehicle report. Apparently, as SUR has been able to confirm, the car was reported stolen in Fuengirola.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken to the nearest National Police station to be brought before the courts, after being arrested for alleged vehicle theft. The driver of the BMW is also being investigated for an alleged offence against road safety.