Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of the town centre of Vélez from La Fortaleza. E. CABEZAS
Drunk driver in a stolen car with a suspended licence: how one driver was recently arrested in Vélez-Málaga
112 incident

Drunk driver in a stolen car with a suspended licence: how one driver was recently arrested in Vélez-Málaga

A local police patrol intercepted the vehicle, a BMW model 330, in which three other occupants were travelling, after it made an evasive manoeuvre upon spotting the police presence near the Fernando Ruiz Hierro sports centre

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 17 May 2024, 13:11

Compartir

Early morning last Monday in Vélez-Málaga. A local police patrol unit is driving in the vicinity of the Fernando Ruiz Hierro sports centre. Suddenly, they pass close by a dark BMW model 330 that, upon noticing their presence, tries to make an evasive manoeuvre to get away. The officers engaged in a pursuit of the BMW, catching up with the car a few kilometres away, near the main Arenas road.

Four people step out of the vehicle, three men and a woman, all of them with previous convictions for robbery and one of them also for murder. The driver, a 33-year-old resident of Arenas, had a suspended driving licence and tested positive for alcohol, with a level of 0.51 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, double the legal maximum allowed, as well as for drugs, specifically cocaine. In addition, a single dose of cocaine was found during the ensuing search.

The other occupants of the vehicle were a 27-year-old woman from Vélez-Málaga and two other men, aged 50 and 31, both from Periana. When the officers began to check the condition of the vehicle, they found that the vehicle had an expired MOT and a stolen vehicle report. Apparently, as SUR has been able to confirm, the car was reported stolen in Fuengirola.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken to the nearest National Police station to be brought before the courts, after being arrested for alleged vehicle theft. The driver of the BMW is also being investigated for an alleged offence against road safety.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist resort set to get its first shopping centre
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to consult residents over future of tram
  3. 3 Costa del Sol theatre project stopped due to rise in construction costs
  4. 4 Benalmádena holds meeting to respond to requests and suggestions of tourism sector
  5. 5 Brazil legends Ronaldo and Julio Baptista set to head up new project at Estepona
  6. 6 Private and shared pools can officially fill up from 1 June
  7. 7 'Immediate' need for 40 more officers in Costa del Sol town says new police chief
  8. 8 Search called off for missing 18-year-old girl from Vélez-Málaga
  9. 9 No deal reached yet over Gibraltar status after more top level EU-UK talks
  10. 10 More than 300 traditional 'jábega' rowing boats launch league with charity cup

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad