Dreambeach Costa del Sol reveals final lineup and programme

Jennie Rhodes 27/05/2026 a las 14:18h.

Dreambeach, the electronic dance music (EDM) festival which is hitting the eastern Costa del Sol in July and August this year, has unveiled its final lineup and programme, with four stages and several international names.

Eric Prydz, David Guetta and Sasha & John Digweed, Paco Osuna and Brennan Heart headline the festival's first event in Vélez-Málaga on July 31 and August 1 after more than a decade in Almería.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy techno, hard techno, drum & bass, tech house, melodic techno, throwback and urban sounds across four stages at the town's fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre.

Friday 31 July will see Eric Prydz, one of the most influential figures in the EDM world thanks to his audiovisual shows and iconic anthems like Call On Me, that have defined several generations of clubbers.

The festival will also welcome the return of British DJs Sasha and John Digweed with their only performance in Spain in 2026. Friday will also feature prominent names such as Andrés Campo, A.M.C, Hedex, Kanine, DJ Pepo, Vendex, and Prada2000, in addition to a strong representation of Spanish artists linked to bass, drum & bass, and urban sounds.

Saturday 1 August will be headlined by French DJ and music producer, David Guetta, who will be returning to the Axarquía after his 2018 appearance at the Weekend Beach festival, this time with his Monolith show, one of the most ambitious productions of his recent career.

The day will also feature artists from the international scene such as Loco Dice, Paco Osuna, Korolova, Brennan Heart, Mathame, Nicole Moudaber, and SNTS.

Click here for further details and tickets.