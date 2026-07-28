Dreambeach 2026 full programme revealed as the countdown starts for the major Costa del Sol electronic music event

Jennie Rhodes 28/07/2026 a las 15:52h.

The countdown to Dreambeach 2026 music festival is on in Vélez-Málaga. With just a few days to go before the electronic music festival opens its doors on the Prado del Rey fairground near the El Ingenio shopping centre on the eastern Costa del Sol, organisers have unveiled the full line-up.

On Friday 31 July and Saturday 1 August, fours stages will once again bring together some of the genre’s leading figures from Spain and abroad, curated by Híbrida and Ritmika, two of the scene’s most prominent labels.

Doors open at 7pm on both evenings and Friday 31 July's biggest names are British DJ duo Sasha and John Digweed who are on the open air Loop stage at midnight, followed by French DJ Eric Prydz at 1.30am.

Friday will also see performances by Lady Waks B2B Stanton Warriors, alongside names such as The Brainkiller, Destroyers, Perfect Kombo, Bartdon, Jotta Frank & Seekflow, Jose Rodríguez & Gordo Master, Bass & Crash, Karpin, Shade K vs Terrie Kynd, and the exclusive premiere of MIAU Presents: MULTIPLE – Exclusive 2026, all presented by Speaker Reality, who will be hosting a day that promises to keep the energy high from start to finish.

Global DJ legend David Guetta will be headlining the main stage on Saturday 1 August at 1am and other highlights include Funk Squad B2B Rasco, Wizard, Muriel, Norbak, Tortu, Save The Rave, Legend DJs (Killer vs Jordi Slate), Jan B & Mr. Fli, as well as special showdowns such as FM-3 vs Bowser, Nitro vs Aldo Ferrari and Guau vs Yo Speed vs MBreaks.

Click here for the full lineup and timings of all four stages. Tickets are still available for the event here.