Costa del Sol theatre project stopped due to rise in construction costs Vélez-Málaga town hall is considering terminating the agreement with the company awarded the contract to build the new cultural facility in Torre del Mar which says funding needs to increase by almost 50 per cent

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 16 May 2024, 10:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The work to build a new theatre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is on hold pending a decision about the contract and construction costs. The increase in construction costs compared to the date on which the second of the project's lots, the largest, was awarded in February 2022, has led to the halting of the project before phase two can get under way.

The contract for phase two was awarded to the Andalusian company Constructora Molina e Hijos S. L. for 3.8 million euros. However, the company has not started the work and has told the town hall construction costs are now 50 per cent higher than they were when it was awarded. Now the town hall is considering terminating the contract, modifying the project and putting it out to tender again.

"The problem is that this is a 24-month phase of the works and the company cannot risk starting the works with such tight costs," explained David Vilches, councillor for beaches, who estimated that the cost of this second phase will be around six million euros. With this new amount, after being initially awarded the four lots for 7.7 million euros, the current expected cost of the cultural facility stands at approximately 10.5 million euros.

The first phase has already cost an additional 1.1 million euros and was carried out by Proyectos e Infraestructuras Zambana S. L.. The initial cost was to be 2.2 million euros, but this amount became 3.3 million, "based on unforeseeable and unforeseen circumstances that have caused an unusual price increase in recent months and from the time of the tender of the contract in July 2021," according to the official document published on the contracts page of the town hall’s website.

Request for help from Andalusian government

The third phase corresponds to the installation of toilets, seats, office and other furnishings, at a cost of 165,081 euros, and the contract has been awarded to Ascender S. L. Finally, the fourth phase is the stage equipment, valued at 1.5 million euros. Chemtrol División Teatro has been awarded that contract.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez took advantage of a visit by the Junta de Andalucía’s representative for tourism, culture and sport, Arturo Bernal, in mid-April to request financial help for the theatre. According to Bernal "there are several possible lines of collaboration".

If and when it is completed the theatre will have 550 seats and will be built on land belonging to the town hall in the Cerro del Águila area of Torre del Mar opposite the Eduardo Hernández indoor swimming pool. It will be named after Rocío Molina, a local dancer who won the National Dance Prize.