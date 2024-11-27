Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:22

Guardia Civil officers have arrested of a woman with Romanian nationality as the alleged perpetrator of a human and drug trafficking outfit in Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The police operation, known as ‘Operación Lendi’, began when officers received a tip-off that a villa located in the Axarquía town was allegedly being used as a brothel where women were being forced to work as prostitutes and drugs were being sold to clients.

During a police raid of the premises officers found that the garage had been converted into a room where clients were paying for prostitutes’ services. From statements given by a number of the women working at the premises, officers were led to believe they were being coerced into prostitution and possibly drugged.

Several quantities of different types of drugs were found along with scales, tools used to cut the substances and small amounts of money. The case will be heard at Torrox court.