Costa del Sol 112: man stabs beach bar waiter with screwdriver and threatens to kill those present

María José Díaz Alcalá 20/05/2026 a las 12:48h.

The National Police in the coastal town of Torre del Mar (Vélez-Málaga) arrested on Monday a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a beach bar waiter with a screwdriver.

The incident happened at around 5pm on 18 May. According to witnesses, the man entered the beach bar and pulled down his trousers.

When the staff reprimanded him, he pulled out a screwdriver and threatened the staff and customers, shouting: "I'm going to kill you."

He allegedly knocked the waiter to the ground and stabbed him in the shoulder when the worker tried to get him to leave.

The National Police and a citizen protection unit arrived at the scene and found several people trying to restrain the suspect.

The police have charged the man with attempted homicide. He will be appearing before the judicial authorities.

According to sources, the victim received medical attention and his injuries are not serious.

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