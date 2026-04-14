Cortijo de Poey: the little-known area of Vélez-Málaga that could be turned into a large park

Javier Almellones Málaga Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 16:08 Share

Somewhere in the Cortijo de Poey in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, among twisted trunks and branches that seem to have been sculpted by time, there is a tree that some have begun to call María Zambrano.

It is not an official name, nor does it appear in any catalogue, but it is enough to observe its silhouette to understand the association: in its bark, some say it bears a resemblance to the well-known philosopher who was born in the town. It is one of the many surprises offered by this enclave located on the outskirts of Vélez-Málaga, where imagination and memory intertwine with an agricultural landscape that has been telling stories for centuries.

The idea of naming trees is just one of the initiatives that in recent years have sought to give visibility to this space. "We have even named all these olive trees, because they have very unique shapes", explains Francisco Lorenzo, president of Olearum, an association dedicated to the study and dissemination of olive oil culture. Several dozen large specimens have been identified in this area, many of them over a hundred years old, which stand out both for their age and their almost sculptural character.

But the value of the Poey olive grove, located next to the Carretera de Algarrobo, goes far beyond its trees. This space preserves the traces of a productive landscape linked for centuries to olive oil, with elements that allow us to understand how this agricultural system worked. Among them Pérez family mill, which dates back to the 17th and 18th centuries and which formed part of a larger complex with a farmhouse, a pool and a hydraulic system associated with a spring.

Today, this heritage is still standing but is little more than a ruin. "It is a jewel, but it is very deteriorated", sums up Rafael Yus, president of the Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza de la Axarquía (GENA), who has been analysing this enclave for years. Despite being protected by urban planning regulations the old mill shows clear signs of abandonment, which reinforces the feeling that it is a legacy that has not yet found its place. The dumping of debris and some of the despoilment, such as the removal of a marble plaque, are not in keeping with the centuries of history of this building.

In addition to this historical value, there is another equally important value: environmental. Despite its proximity to Vélez-Málaga town centre, the Poey farmhouse is home to a remarkable biodiversity. Amphibians (up to six different species have been catalogued), reptiles, birds and mammals such as foxes have been documented in the area, favoured by the presence of water at points such as the pool or the spring linked to it. "It is an area with a very interesting fauna for being so close to the town," says Yus.

This combination of history, nature and proximity has turned the place into a space already used by the citizens. Trails marked by the passage of time make it easy to walk around it, while locals and visitors frequent it to take a stroll or take photographs of the trees. "We have seen people surprised, even from abroad, taking photos of the olive trees", says Lorenzo, who also highlights the information days organised to raise awareness of this heritage.

However, the future of the Poey farmhouse is still open. The land belongs to a group of owners and its development has been conditioned for years by urban planning expectations linked to the growth of the city. At the same time, groups such as GENA have raised the possibility of converting this space into an agro-urban park that preserves its essence, integrating public use with the protection of its values.

The proposal does not seek to transform the site into a conventional park, but rather to recognise what it already is: a living landscape that allows us to understand the agricultural past of the Axarquía and at the same time offers a different kind of recreational space, closer to the wild than to the ornamental. "It would be a way for people to get to know this environment without losing its character," explains Yus.

Between olive trees that grow without the pressure of intensive pruning and the remains of buildings that still evoke another era, the Poey farmhouse is today a place in equilibrium. It is not an abandoned space, but neither is it fully protected. And perhaps that is where its uniqueness lies.