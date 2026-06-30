Guardia Civil raids Frigiliana town hall and other municipal offices

The Guardia Civil has raided Frigiliana town hall and other municipal premises as well as private homes in the east of the town in Malaga ... province. The raids took place early on Tuesday 30 June as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged offences of misconduct in public office and misappropriation of public funds, according to Guardia Civil sources. The operation is being led by the Torrox magistrates’ court.

The operation is currently ongoing and no final information has yet been released. At this stage the authorities are refraining from saying whether the operation has led to any arrests and for the time being the identities of the local councillors who may be implicated in the investigation remain unknown.

Frigiliana town hall is governed by the socialist PSOE party, which has held an absolute majority since 2019. The mayor, Alejandro Herrero, took office following a motion of no confidence in February 2017.

Opposition demands explanations

The general coordinator of the opposition Partido Popular (PP) in Malaga, Cristóbal Ortega, has demanded an explanation from the provincial PSOE party following the search carried out at Frigiliana town hall and other municipal premises. He has stated that the search is linked to an investigation into alleged offences of misconduct in public office and misappropriation of public funds.

Ortega has called on provincial PSOE leaders to show “clarity, transparency and full cooperation with the courts”, as he believes the investigation concerns municipal departments and allegedly the use of public funds. Ortega has called on the PSOE to “face up to the issue” and explain what is happening at Frigiliana town hall.

The PP claims that it has been denouncing alleged irregularities and malpractice in the PSOE's management of the town hall for two years

The PP spokesperson pointed out that his party has been denouncing alleged irregularities and malpractice in the PSOE's management of the town hall for two years, particularly in relation to procurement, transparency and the use of public resources. However, he emphasised that the PP respects the work of the Guardia Civil and the judicial authorities, as well as the presumption of innocence.

Ortega has insisted that the residents of Frigiliana deserve immediate political explanations given the seriousness of the matters under investigation. He has therefore called on the PSOE in Malaga to clarify whether it was aware of these proceedings, what measures it intends to take and whether it will demand political accountability should the facts be confirmed.