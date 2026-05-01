300 participants expected at Rincón de la Victoria Karate championship

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will host the fifth Chikara-Rincón Karate Championship on Saturday 23 May, jointly organised by ... the Chikara Club and the sports department of the town hall.

More than 300 participants are expected to participate in the event taking place at the Rubén Ruzafa pavilion from 9.30 am until 2.30pm. Competitors will participate in kata and kumite, covering categories from Benjamín to Master.

All the participants belong to the Andalusian Karate Federation (FAK). For the occasion, the main arena will be adapted with three tatamis where the competition will take place with the assistance of 11 referees.

The Chikara Rincón de la Victoria Club currently has more than 40 students in all categories. Admission to the event will be free of charge.