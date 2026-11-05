The ‘La Capitana’ trail run in Rincón de la Victoria aims to attract 800 runners

Registration for the 14th CxM Desafío La Capitana in Rincón de la Victoria will open on 8 November at 9pm via the Dorsalchip platform.

The race will take place on 17 January 2027 and will have a maximum of 800 race numbers available for trail running enthusiasts.

The race, organised by the Rincón athletics club in conjunction with the sports department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall, offers a sporting experience that combines the coastal scenery with the challenges of the municipality’s natural environment. The race starts on the coast and follows a route that heads inland, presenting participants with significant climbs and physically demanding sections.