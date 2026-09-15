Vélez-Málaga reveals part of San Miguel fair programme

The programme for La Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga has been confirmed with Camela, Cali y El Dandee, María del Monte, Requiebros ... and Salistre among the main performances for this year's fair, which is taking place from Tuesday 29 September until Sunday 4 October.

The start of the fair will coincide with the feast day of Saint Michael and the main venue will be the Plaza de la Constitución, where Sergio Pérez, ‘El Cindindi’, will deliver the official opening address.

Following the opening address, the first musical performance will take place, featuring Requiebros, who will kick off the concert programme. The following day, on Wednesday 30 September, the action will move to the official marquee at the fairground to celebrate the traditional Amparo Muñoz competition, coinciding with the official opening of the Feria de Noche (night fair).

Camela will be the only main concert with an entry fee, with tickets costing five euros; the rest of the announced concerts will be free of charge

From Thursday 1 October, the four-day ‘Feria de Día’ (day fair) will also get under way, running until Sunday and featuring music and activities across various stages in the centre of Vélez-Málaga.

One of the most eagerly anticipated concerts will take place on Thursday 1st, featuring Camela, who will perform at the official marquee. It will be the only one of the announced main acts for which a ticket will be required, priced at five euros. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, 16 September, at the tourist offices in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar. The rest of the major concerts will be free of charge.

A younger audience

On Friday 2 October it will be the turn of Cali y El Dandee, one of the acts aimed specifically at younger audiences. The programme will continue on Saturday 3 with Salistre, while María del Monte will bring the festival to a musical close on Sunday.

The closing ceremony will also coincide with the traditional ‘Cena del Mayor’ (dinner for seniors) and Children’s Day. In addition to these children’s events, there will be a daily mini-fair on Calle Canalejas throughout the fair.

Vélez will host four days of the day fair, featuring music in the streets, local artists, dance schools, religious brotherhoods and community groups

The celebrations will also feature the participation of Holy Week brotherhoods and other groups, who will set up bars (casetas) at various locations throughout the festivities. Dance schools will also form part of the programme, adding musical and folk performances to the daytime events.

The town hall has said it has only released part of the programme so far: “We have a very comprehensive programme ahead of us, designed for all audiences so that we can enjoy our fair for what it is: a celebration for all the people of Vélez,” the town hall has said. The rest of the activities and performances will be announced over the coming days via the council’s official channels.

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