Caleta de Velez motorway junction upgrade on A-7 receives final government approval

Eugenio Cabezas 22/09/2026 a las 12:08h.

The Ministry of Transport has granted final approval for the route plan and public consultation dossier to complete the A-7 motorway junction at Caleta de Velez.

The decision allows the central government to finalize the redevelopment of the junction at kilometre 951 on the eastern Costa del Sol. Following provisional approval in September 2025, the project underwent a 30-day public consultation process to declare the land of public utility and initiate urgent land occupation procedures.

Transforming a partial junction

The upgrade, carrying an estimated budget of 6.6 million euros including VAT, will convert the existing partial junction into a full interchange.

Drivers using the A-7 can currently only exit when travelling eastbound from Malaga or join the motorway when heading westbound towards Malaga. The project will construct the two missing connections: an entrance onto the A-7 towards Almeria and an exit for westbound traffic coming from Almeria towards Malaga.

Infrastructure and local impact

Engineers will construct two new roundabouts on either side of the A-7, linked by an underpass beneath the motorway to the west of Caleta de Velez town centre.

Velez-Malaga town hall highlighted that the completed junction will improve access for the fishing port and relieve heavy traffic along the Velez-Malaga and Caleta corridor, particularly during peak summer months.

While the resolution will be published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) shortly, the Ministry of Transport has not yet confirmed a tender date or timeline for the start of construction works.

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