La Cala del Moral to host an international night race

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 16:31 Share

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced that the registration period for the first International Night Race in La Cala del Moral, which will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026, is open until 3 May. The competition, organised jointly with the Málaga Bahía athletics club, will take place mainly around the Blas Infante promenade

Categories and routes

The organisation has designed three different circuits to ensure the participation of all types of runners:

Queen's race (5,000 metres): For categories from U18 to Master. Competitors must complete two laps of the course, which will comprise a circuit starting at the Avante Claro restaurant and finishing in front of the old Marenostrum exhibition centre.

Promotion race (2,500 metres): Intended for the Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and Wheelchair categories. In this race, the course will be the same as in the 5,000-metre race, with competitors having to complete only one lap of the circuit.

Children's race (1,000 metres): under six, under eight and under 10, with a circuit starting and finishing in the area of the old station.

The event will begin at 7.30pm with the 5km Queen's race. Then, at around 8.15pm, it will be the turn of the 2,500m race, followed by the children's 1,000m race at around 8.45pm.

Registrations and prizes

Registrations can be done online on the website of the Federación Andaluza de Atletismo , until 3 May, at 11.59pm, or until the number of bibs available is exhausted. The registration fee is eight euros and all national and foreign athletes who wish to participate will be able to do so, as long as they comply with the RFEA and FAA regulations.

The race bibs will be collected on the day of the race at the stand of the Málaga Bahía Athletics Club (opposite the Avante Claro restaurant) on La Cala del Moral promenade at 6pm.

For those who wish, bib numbers can also be collected at the customer service desk at the Carrefour hypermarket in the Rincón de la Victoria shopping centre on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 May from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday 9 May 2026 from 10am to 2pm.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the most outstanding athletes of the day, both in the men's and women's categories. Firstly, the top five finishers in the 5,000 metre race will receive a cash prize, with 100 euros for fifth place, 150 euros for fourth place, 250 euros for third place, 500 euros for second place and 1,000 euros for the winner.

In the case of the 2,500m race, the prizes will be 50 euros for the third classified, 75 euros for the second and 100 euros for the winner.

In addition, the first three finishers in each category will receive a trophy, as well as a medal for the fourth to tenth place finishers in each category.

For more information, please contact the Málaga Bahía Athletics Club at 682416709 or on their website.