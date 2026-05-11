Bus information points set up in Vélez-Málaga after entry into Malaga transport consortium leaves thousands unable to buy tickets

Eugenio Cabezas 11/05/2026 a las 11:36h.

The Malaga metropolitan transport consortium (CTMAM) has set up temporary information points in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol throughout May to provide information and answer users’ queries following the municipality’s integration into the metropolitan transport system. The service is available on Thursdays at Vélez-Málaga town hall and on Tuesdays at the Torre del Mar mayor’s office, from 9am 2pm.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez recognised that adjustments are still being made to a system that is “new and complex” for many users after passengers have been unable to buy advance tickets using the Alsa Application and have in some cases had to wait for several buses to come until they have been able to get a seat since the municipality officially joined the consortium on Friday 1 May.

The mayor has asked for “patience” in the face of initial teething problems and has stressed that the aim is to improve the town’s connections with Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and other towns along the coast.

The councillor for transport, Celestino Rivas explained that these points will provide direct information on how the system works, fares and the benefits of the new transport model. Furthermore, the councillor noted that the town hall is also working to improve urban transport with the recent introduction of new accessible buses.

Vélez-Málaga’s membership of the consortium means significant discounts for regular public transport users. The journey between Vélez-Málaga and Málaga city centre drops from 3.96 euros to 95 cents with the Consortium card, whilst the journey to Rincón de la Victoria has gone down from 2.37 euros to just 71 cents. According to the town hall, around 33,000 people will be able to benefit from the new metropolitan system.