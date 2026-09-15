Algarrobo re-enacts the War of Independence with its popular ‘Quema’

Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol is stepping back in time this weekend to celebrate its popular ‘Quema’, a festival commemorating the failed attempt ... by French troops to burn down the town during the War of Independence.

The historical re-enactments begin on Friday 18 September at 9pm with the "reading of the mayor’s proclamation, calling for Marcos Loco to be found in the town". The opening speech, which will take place at 10 pm, will be delivered by former councillor José Luis Ruiz Cabezas. At 11pm, the ‘burial’ of Marcos Loco and the mayor, Francisco Ramos, will take place.

On Saturday theatre performances will take place form 11am and on Sunday there will be further performances by guest associations, concluding at 5pm with the final part of the battle entitled ‘La Noche de Melgares’.

This festival, organised by the town hall and the Quema de Algarrobo historical and cultural association, has been declared a Festival of Provincial Tourist Interest.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be parades, craft markets, a tapas route with a special focus on mangoes and the famous tortas de Algarrobo, exhibitions, workshops, competitions and musical performances.

Historical re-enactments

The main part of the historical re-enactments will take place on Saturday. At 11am, ‘Los sonetos de Algarrobo’ will begin – a production directed by Antonio Cordón, which will offer a historical insight into the town through poetry and will take in various locations around the town.

At 12.30pm, the re-enactment ‘La Guerra del Francés’ (the Frenchman's war) will take place, starting from Calle Antonio Ruiz Rivas, continuing along Avenida del Arroyuelo and then on to the church. Once the reenactment has finished, the French headquarters, with an exhibition on Calle Corta, will open to the public.

At 6.30pm, the guerrilla fighters will march from the town hall to the ambush site, next to the river. Five minutes later, at 6.35pm, the French troops will arrive in Algarrobo, marching from Avenida de Karat to the river. At 6.45 pm, a commanders’ meeting will take place to plan the battle by the river, a prelude to another of the day’s major scenes: ‘The Segovia Ambush: the French defeat’, which will begin at 7pm.

Music and a parade

Following the awards ceremony, scheduled for 9.30pm, one of the highlights of the entire programme will take place at the school at 10pm: the performance of ‘La Quema de Algarrobo, el jinete heroico’. The evening will also feature a performance by thye band Seguridad Social at 11.30pm.

At 11.30am on Sunday the ‘Encuentros Históricos’ parade will begin, setting off from Avenida del Arroyuelo and ending at the chapel. More than 12 historical societies from Malaga province and across Andalucía will take part, bringing the total number of participants to over 300. At 1pm, various performances by the invited societies will take place in the marquee. The historical programme will conclude at 5pm with the theatrical performance ‘La Noche de El Melgares’, also in the marquee.

The origins of the festival The origins of this festival date back to 24 September 1811, the date on which the inhabitants of Algarrobo managed to prevent the town from being burnt down by the French troops occupying the country, an event which led to the people of Algarrobo still being known as ‘los tiznaos’. It was events such as this, which took place across virtually the whole of Spain, that ultimately secured victory for the Spanish people over the French occupation.

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