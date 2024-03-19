Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of Torre del Mar beach. E. Cabezas
Beaches on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to have lifeguard service over Easter weekend
The coastal towns of Vélez-Málaga and Nerja have both announced that they will be operating a lifeguard service on their beaches from Maundy Thursday (28 March) to Easter Sunday (31 March)

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:57

The coastal towns of Vélez-Málaga and Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol have both announced that they will be operating a lifeguard service on their beaches from Maundy Thursday (28 March) to Easter Sunday (31 March).

In Vélez-Málaga the service will operate on Caleta, Torre del Mar, Almayate and Benajarafe beaches from 12pm to 8pm. The team will be made up of 23 professionals, including a coordinator, a nurse, driver, a rescue team on jet skis and 18 lifeguards.

In Nerja, Burriana and La Torrecilla beaches will have a lifeguard service over the Easter weekend and weekends and public holidays throughout April and May. Along with four lifeguards, there will be a rescue boat and a coordinator.

