Beaches on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to have lifeguard service over Easter weekend

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:57

The coastal towns of Vélez-Málaga and Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol have both announced that they will be operating a lifeguard service on their beaches from Maundy Thursday (28 March) to Easter Sunday (31 March).

In Vélez-Málaga the service will operate on Caleta, Torre del Mar, Almayate and Benajarafe beaches from 12pm to 8pm. The team will be made up of 23 professionals, including a coordinator, a nurse, driver, a rescue team on jet skis and 18 lifeguards.

In Nerja, Burriana and La Torrecilla beaches will have a lifeguard service over the Easter weekend and weekends and public holidays throughout April and May. Along with four lifeguards, there will be a rescue boat and a coordinator.