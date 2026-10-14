Axarquía village to celebrate its multicultural community with full day of activities and live music

Jennie Rhodes 14/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:23h.

The village of Alcaucín in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is holding its annual multicultural festival under the slogan ‘Differences enrich us and respect unites us’ on Saturday 17 October.

The village is home to 2,713 people, of whom 1,156 are foreign residents (mostly British and from central Europe) according to the statistical institute of the Andalusian regional government.

Activities will begin at 12pm with performances ranging from traditional Verdiales and 'Tunas' music groups to British pop-rock. For the first time, there will be a market featuring products and gastronomy from different countries

The president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Costa del Sol-Axarquía, Jorge Martín, said, that the festival "once again highlights the atmosphere in our villages" and that "Alcaucín is one of the most popular municipalities in the Axarquía for spending a weekend enjoying nature”.

Animal charity

He added, “This weekend will be made even more exciting by this festival, which also highlights the multiculturalism found on its streets, as the village has been home to residents of many different nationalities for many years."

The festivities will take place along Calle La Fuente, Plaza de la Constitución and Plaza del Ayuntamiento. There will be dancing, traditional performances and fun for all ages, featuring the Panda de Verdiales from Periana, the Tuna de Magisterio from Malaga and the second edition of ‘Alcaucín’s Got Talent. The day will also include salsa and bachata from Step Dance, belly dancing with fire by Duendes de Oriente and performances by the Golden Cuba Duo, Boquerones en Vinagre and JD Nolsen.

Poster with timetable. (SUR)

There will be a craft market featuring local produce, handicrafts and international food. A 'multicultural trail' has also been organised, which will involve a passport that will be stamped as participants complete various challenges. Prizes of 150, 100 and 50 euros are up for grabs. The proceeds from the event will go towards a local animal charity.

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