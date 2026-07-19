Axarquía opens up areas for camping and motorhomes to encourage tourism

The Axarquía area of Malaga province is hoping to capitalise on the growth in camping and motorhome tourism to attract visitors all year round and ... boost economic activity in the small inland towns and villages. The Mancomunidad association of town halls of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía has, for the first time, compiled and digitised a list of over 20 sites in the area.

The new list includes camping and motorhome facilities spread across Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Canillas de Albaida, Periana, Alcaucín, La Viñuela, Iznate and Comares, among other towns and villages, meaning there are options both along the eastern Costa del Sol and inland.

The information has been added to the official Axarquía tourism website, distinguishing between the two categories used by the Regional Government of Andalucía: campsites and overnight parking areas for motorhomes. Each listing provides general information, a location map, access details, services, facilities available and contact details for the sites

The Axarquía offers over twenty sites and the authorities hope that this approach will help to reduce the seasonal nature of tourism in the rural inland areas

The president of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín, said, “This type of tourism helps to mitigate the effects of seasonality and the shortage of accommodation faced by some municipalities in the Axarquía." The arrival of motorhomes can boost spending in restaurants, shops and activity providers, particularly in towns that do not have large hotels or holiday resorts.

The association has also produced a QR code that will allow users to access the catalogue directly from their mobile phones. This resource will be displayed at the tourism fairs.

The information includes location, access points and facilities, as well as notices regarding the ban on spending the night outside designated areas

Martín pointed out that overnight stays must take place in authorised areas, which are equipped with facilities for the maintenance, supply and other needs specific to these vehicles. According to the president, parking and spending the night outside designated areas can lead to litter and environmental damage, as well as increasing the risk during the high forest fire danger period.