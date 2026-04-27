Axarquía Business Networking invites professionals to second networking evening

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 27 April 2026, 11:39 Share

Following the success of the first 'Copas y canapés' networking evening at the Club Nautico in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol in November 2025, the Axarquía Business Networking (ABN) group is holding another event on Wednesday 6 May. This time the event is being hosted by Lux Mundi ecumenical centre in the Viña Málaga area of Torre del Mar between 6 and 8pm.

The ABN is calling all business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals based in the Axarquía area of Malaga province to "come along and join us and meet other like-minded individuals to connect, collaborate and support each other". They add, "This is your chance to meet and connect with local, English-speaking entrepreneurs. Think The Apprentice, but without the firing."

Catering will be provided by Benamargosa-based Taste Heaven Catering Andalucía and there will be prizes including a spring hamper. Anyone attending is asked to make a five-euro donation in support of the Food Drive Torre Del Mar.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by clicking on the ABN website here, where further information about the event and the group can be found.