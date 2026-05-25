Axarquía business leaders and public authorities discuss the area's growth and future

Eugenio Cabezas 25/05/2026 Actualizado a las 16:22h.

The Vélez-Málaga business association, ACEV, held its annual breakfast meeting on Friday 22 May. The event brought together business owners, self-employed people and representatives from local authorities in the Axarquía area of Malaga province to analyse the economic challenges facing the east of Malaga province within the context of the current economic dynamism of the province of Malaga.

The event, sponsored by Unicaja, took place at the B bou Hotel Cortijo Bravo in Vélez-Málaga, and centred on a presentation by the president of the Unicaja Foundation and professor at the University of Malaga, José Manuel Domínguez, entitled Malaga’s economic model.

During his speech, Domínguez analysed the key factors that have transformed Malaga province into one of the major economic hubs of southern Europe, particularly in areas such as technology, tourism, investment and international reach. The president of the Unicaja foundation also addressed the remaining challenges to ensure this growth has a greater impact on areas like the Axarquía. These include economic integration, sustainability, infrastructure improvements and the need to better leverage the productive potential of inland towns and villages and those along the eastern coast.

The Axarquía faces particularly sensitive challenges for its business sector, including water scarcity, the modernisation of local commerce, the digitalisation of SMEs and self-employed people, transport, housing, the professionalisation of the tourism sector and economic diversification beyond the seasonal tourism model.

The president of ACEV, José Antonio González, said he was pleased with the strong response from business associations and emphasised the importance of these types of forums for strengthening business cooperation. "Meetings like this demonstrate that the business community of Vélez-Málaga and the Axarquía is more united, active, and committed than ever to the modernisation, digitalisation and economic growth of our area," he stated during his welcoming address.

Javier González de Lara highlighted the role of local business associations as essential instruments for defending the interests of SMEs, generating collaborative networks and conveying the area´s needs to public administrations. The final part of the day was marked by a discussion moderated by journalist José Luis García, in which attendees could directly raise their concerns with the speaker. Among the topics addressed were business financing, water infrastructure and the future of local commerce.

Concern about water was once again a central theme in the business debate in the Axarquía, an area where drought and restrictions have impacted the agricultural sector, as well as urban, tourism, and economic planning, in recent years. The need for stable solutions and medium- and long-term planning was one of the points of greatest interest to the attendees.

Local commerce was another key focus of the conversation. The business owners in attendance emphasised the need to strengthen support mechanisms for small businesses, improve competitiveness against large platforms, and advance processes of digitalisation, promotion, and generational succession.

With this meeting, ACEV aims to solidify its breakfast forum as one of the leading business events in the Axarquía, at a time when the area aspires to strengthen its position within the Malaga economic model and attract new opportunities for investment, innovation, and growth.

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