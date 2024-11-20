Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the burning containers in Vélez-Málaga. SUR
Arsonists sought in Vélez-Málaga after three recycling bins set alight
112 incident

Arsonists sought in Vélez-Málaga after three recycling bins set alight

The quick action of firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading into the town centre

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 12:29

Vandals continue to roam the streets of Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol, despite the town hall's efforts to reinforce surveillance and security in public spaces in recent months. The latest episode has been an alleged arson attack on three recycling containers in two areas of the town centre in the early hours of Tuesday 19 November.

The town hall praised the "effective coordination between the emergency services and security forces" to control the fires in the Juan Sebastian Elcano passage La Legion area of the town centre.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday morning the town hall said, "Thanks to the immediate action of the fire brigade and the rapid intervention of the Local Police, the fires were prevented from causing further damage and, above all, the safety of the residents was guaranteed." The statement went on to say that the said the National Police force "is already investigating the causes of these incidents".

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents that have occurred in the municipality in recent years and the town hall condemned "this type of vandalism which not only damages the street furniture, but also puts the safety and quality of life of the residents at risk". The council reiterated its call "for public cooperation to identify those responsible for these actions".

