Archaeologists unearth wall belonging to Torre del Mar castle

The remains of Torre del Mar castle that can be seen from Plaza Axarquía.

Eugenio Cabezas 12/06/2026 a las 12:30h.

Archaeological work being carried out in the area surrounding the old castle in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has unearthed two perimeter walls that had previously been undiscovered.

The remains, found near Calle Ancha, are built from large stone blocks and represent one of the most significant developments in the heritage restoration project.

The project, entitled “A neighbourhood that hides a castle”, aims to restore the historical heritage while maintaining the community spirit and local identity of the area.

“We want to restore the castle without losing the character of the neighbourhood and the sense of community among its residents. To build the future, we must understand our past and work from the present to preserve and promote it,” said Zapata.

Archaeologist Antonio Reyes explained that the work is being carried out on two buildings and a section of the old wall. The initial work began with test pits and surveys at the building that will house the future museum space, which is currently under construction. At the same time, work is under way to restore the section of the wall preserved in the square.

Reyes explained that one of the key documents guiding the research is the plan of Torre del Mar Castle drawn up in 1722 by the engineer Juan Pedro Subreville. Based on this document, various hypotheses were formulated, which the excavations have gradually confirmed. The most significant phase of the work has taken place at number 39 Calle Ancha, where two sides of the medieval tower’s perimeter have been uncovered.

“This discovery is a key starting point for gaining a physical understanding of the castle, which until now was known mainly through plans and numerous documentary sources attesting to its existence since the late 15th century,” Reyes explained.

The work is also shedding light on the castle’s development during the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries, with structures linked to military barracks, defensive walls and areas for the storage and distribution of goods. Another notable find is a cannonball discovered while removing the flooring from the building designated for the new museum area.

Expropriations

The project forms part of a broader strategy to restore the site, which includes three-dimensional digital documentation which will enable the castle to be virtually reconstructed and provide an accurate documentary basis for future conservation, research and outreach activities.

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia has highlighted the importance of the discovery in recovering the historical origins of Torre del Mar. In a statement, the deputy mayor said that the excavations are helping to confirm more precisely its age, layout and the parts that have been preserved.

He went on to say that Torre del Mar is not just a sun and beach destination, but also a town with its own identity, heritage and a significant historical past. Atencia highlighted the town hall's commitment to continuing with plans to turn the castle into a museum area.

Pérez Atencia also expressed his gratitude for the local residents’ cooperation during the archaeological work. “This project is not being carried out against the residents, but for their benefit. We want to enhance the neighbourhood, improve its surroundings and highlight a heritage that belongs to the whole town of Torre del Mar,” he said, referring to the controversy that arose in recent months due to some residents’ fears of possible expropriations, something the town hall has denied.

The councillor for business and employment, Belén Zapata, explained that the project is funded by European Next Generation funds and that, so far, it has not incurred any cost to the municipal coffers.

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