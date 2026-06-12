Rincón de la Victoria town hall lanches tender to clean up El Cantal cliffs

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender a contract from the provision of cleaning and ... clearing services for municipal plots of land and public paths, with the aim of maintaining hygiene, preventing pests and fires, as well as the removal of waste from the El Cantal cliffs in La Cala del Moral.

The contract includes two lots of work: the first for the tidying up of the areas specified in the tender and the second to be carried out in El Cantal where, during the first month, a "thorough clean-up" is required, while ensuring that areas where Limonium malacitanum, also known as the Malaga perenial are not affected.

It is a perennial plant with stalks that can grown up to 40 centimetres long and is a native species found along the Malaga and Granada coastline, from Torremolinos to Punta de la Mona in Almuñécar. It grows exclusively on very sunny, dry coastal crags and cliffs almost at sea level and relies on the salt spray from the waves for its survival.

The task is complex, as it involves the manual removal of debris from the El Cantal cliffs, requiring work at height along a stretch of around 900 metres, including the public area next to the existing steps at the start of this stretch, at La Cala del Moral.

On previous occasions, clean-up operations on the cliffs have resulted in the removal of over 200 kilos of rubbish and have been carried out by specialist companies.

Budget

The budget for the maintenance of municipal plots and public areas, involving manual labour and the use of specialised equipment, is 166,540 euros per year, including tax and for the maintenance and cleaning around the areas home to the Limonium malacitanum, €12,478 per year, including VAT.

The completion period is set at 12 months, with the possibility of a one-year extension and a further extension, with the deadline set for 31 October 2028. Consequently, the total value of the tender is approximately 450,000 euros. Interested companies have until 15 June to submit their bids.

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