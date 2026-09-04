Almáchar to serve up 4,000 litres of traditional cold soup during annual ajoblanco festival

Almáchar in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is hosting its annual ajoblanco festival on Saturday 5 September. Now in its 56th year, the festival ... which celebrates the traditional cold soup made with almonds, garlic and extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is designated as an event of unique tourist interest and of national tourist interest in Andalucía. It has also been recognised by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) since April 2018.

During the event, more than 4,000 litres of this cold soup, prepared by local residents, will be served. In addition, to make it easier to get there and avoid parking problems, a special free shuttle bus service will be provided from Vélez-Málaga.

The day begins at 10am and includes workshops on how to make ajoblanco, guided tours of the old town, workshops on the local moscatel grapes and raisins, the opening of the travelling exhibition for the ‘Ventanas al Arte y al Moscatel’ Painting Competition, organised by the Moscatel Association, music from local verdiales groups together with the neighbouring village of El Borge and tastings of local produce and wines.

The main official event will take place in the Plaza de España, featuring the reading of the opening address by comedian and presenter Manuel Sarria Cuevas and the presentation of the 2026 Ajoblanco Awards.

Award Winners 2026

In this edition, these awards will recognise the work of Adolfo Cisneros (Ajoblanco Almáchar), the ‘Techo de Cristal’ programme (Ajoblanco Axarquía), the ‘El Pimpi’ Foundation (Ajoblanco Málaga), the town of Adamuz (Ajoblanco Andalucía) and Litoral magazine (Ajoblanco María Zambrano).

The day’s events will be rounded off with a children’s area, the traditional flamenco evening featuring singing and guitar playing, a charity street party on the Paseo de la Axarquía and the traditional ‘rueda’ and ‘zambomba’ songs to bring the celebrations to a close.

Click here for further information and the full programme.