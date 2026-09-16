Additional bus service to be put on for Benagalbón Verdiales competition

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced that it will be providing extra buses on Saturday 19 September for the Concurso Tradicional de Verdiales ... de Benagalbón (Benagalbón traditional Verdiales competition), which starts at 6pm. The traditional music event is now in its 31st year and attracts Verdiales groups as well as fans of the traditional music from across Malaga province.

Pablo Pardini, the councillor for transport, explained: “We have organised a special service that will link Rincón de la Victoria and Benagalbón during peak times and will also run throughout the night to help those taking part in the celebrations get home.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “The aim is to make it easier for residents and visitors to get around and to encourage the use of public transport during this event, which is expected to attract large crowds.”

“With this additional service, we want people to be able to travel to Benagalbón comfortably and safely by public transport,” he added.

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The shuttle bus will run between Rincón de la Victoria and Benagalbón during the afternoon and early evening. The service will depart from the taxi rank in Rincón de la Victoria, bound for Benagalbón and will start at 5.15pm. Thereafter, further services will run every 30 minutes, at 5.45pm, 6.15pm, 6.45pm, 7.15pm, 7.45pm, 8.15pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm and 9.45pm.

The service will run from Benagalbón back to Rincón de la Victoria with buses departing from the Gran Sol bus stop at 5.30pm, with further departures every half hour at 6.00 pm, 6.30 pm, 7.00pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm, 9.30pm and 10pm.

The night service will make its first departure from Benagalbón to La Cala del Moral at 10.00 pm, with an estimated arrival time of 10.30pm. Subsequent services will depart at 11pm, midnight, 1am, 2am and 3am, with scheduled arrivals at 11.30pm, 12.30am, 1.30am, 2.30am and 3.30am at the stops by the church and the Don Miguel residential area.

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