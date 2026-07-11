Man, 61, dies after car veers off road and overturns in Canillas de Aceituno

A 61-year-old man has died in a road traffic accident that took place early on Saturday in Canillas de Aceituno, according to sources ... at the 112 emergency service.

A few minutes after 8am, the 112 emergency service received a call reporting that a car had veered off the road and overturned on the MA-4106 provincial road.

Firefighters from the Malaga provincial fire service had to extricate the victim, the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Personnel from the 061 emergency service, the traffic division of the Guardia Civil and the road maintenance department also arrived at the scene.