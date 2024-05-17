Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the counterfeit items seized by police in Torre del Mar SUR
More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town
More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town

Vélez-Málaga's Local Police force has intensified controls against unauthorised street trading on Torre del Mar promenade and in street markets

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 17 May 2024, 14:55

The Local Police force in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol have started an intense campaign of monitoring and checking articles and food products being sold in street markets and unauthorised street trading.

Since the start of the campaign earlier in May officers have seized more than 200 counterfeit items on Torre del Mar promenade according to a statement released by Vélez-Málaga town hall.

Officers are also monitoring, tracking and controlling illegal sales at street markets, "coinciding with the increase in thefts that have occurred in the countryside in recent months", the statement said. This type of sale is prosecuted and penalised.

Local Police officers have also seized more than 300 kilos of fruit and vegetables in the last few days at various markets in the municipality.

