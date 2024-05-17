More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town

Some of the counterfeit items seized by police in Torre del Mar

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 17 May 2024, 14:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Local Police force in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol have started an intense campaign of monitoring and checking articles and food products being sold in street markets and unauthorised street trading.

Since the start of the campaign earlier in May officers have seized more than 200 counterfeit items on Torre del Mar promenade according to a statement released by Vélez-Málaga town hall.

Officers are also monitoring, tracking and controlling illegal sales at street markets, "coinciding with the increase in thefts that have occurred in the countryside in recent months", the statement said. This type of sale is prosecuted and penalised.

Local Police officers have also seized more than 300 kilos of fruit and vegetables in the last few days at various markets in the municipality.