Seville town homicide suspect arrested in rural Malaga

17/09/2026 a las 18:48h.

The police have solved the case of a 45-year-old man who was killed in a street altercation in the Seville town of Utrera ... with the arrest of the suspect in a rural area in Malaga province.

The incident happened on 15 August, when the emergency services received several calls reporting that a man was lying in the street after several gunshots. A Guardia Civil patrol found the man with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He died on his way to the hospital.

The police focused their investigation on a local resident with whom the victim had reportedly had an argument. The two allegedly met in the area and had a heated confrontation in the middle of the street.

The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene with the help of his family.

(SUR)

The investigators finally tracked him down in Canillas de Aceituno (Malaga), where he was hiding in an isolated house in a wooded area that was difficult to access.

The investigation remains open and the police are not ruling out further arrests and details.

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