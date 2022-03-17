Around 100 Ukrainian children have already been enrolled at schools in Malaga Altogether 179 school-age children have arrived in Andalucía but Malaga province has the highest number of Ukrainian residents

Nearly 100 Ukrainian refugee children have started attending schools in Malaga province since the Russian invasion, of the 179 who have arrived in Andalucía so far. By Wednesday this week 99 had enrolled in local schools: 25 in infant schools, 46 junior, 27 secondary and one sixth-form.

The Junta’s Education Minister, Javier Imbroda, told the Andalusian parliament yesterday that 179 Ukrainian children had been enrolled in schools in the region altogether, more than half of them in Malaga because “that is the province with the highest number of Ukrainian residents”.

He explained that the schools have temporary language adaptation classrooms so that the children can adapt progressively to the change of language and not be thrown in at the deep end.

Applications

Parents can apply for their children to attend school at the refugee associations and reception centres, the Embassy and also via their host families.

The Education Department representative in Malaga, Mercedes García Paine, says the schools have responded very quickly and efficiently, and that she had been pleasantly surprised by the number of head teachers who had contacted her to offer their help. She said that at present there are enough staff to cover the demand for language adaptation classes, but if more are needed later then they will be supplied.

Temporary protection

Meanwhile, the government says that around 440 Ukrainian citizens have already applied for temporary protection in Andalucía and their applications are currently being processed.