Archidona welcomes more than 1,000 dogs of 80 breeds to the canine fair The 33rd edition of this event will feature more than 50 activities this weekend

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 17 April 2026, 12:46 Share

The fairground in Archidona will host the 33rd canine fair from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 April, an event that will present more than 1,000 dogs of 80 breeds, and 50 different activities.

This fair has established itself as a qualifying event for the Spanish championship in the canine morphology competitions organised by the Costa del Sol canine society.

The three-day programme is designed not only for hunting professionals, but also for family enjoyment. In this way, it has a strong educational focus, including talks delivered by experts on various breeds. In addition, there will be high-level demonstrations featuring the participation of the canine unit of the Malaga National Police, as well as an agility display for children and, as a new feature, the presence of the canine unit of the Civil Guard.

On Saturday, the Podenco league organised by the Andalusian hunting federation will be held, together with obedience and retrieving demonstrations.

There will be several exhibitions, among others by the canine unit of the National Police

The programme also includes dog education and hunting dog training workshops, interactive dog sessions, demonstrations such as water retrieving, scent-tracking, a fun run alongside pets, parades and the buying and selling of hunting dogs.

Archery for children

There will also be activities designed specifically for children, such as archery and arts and crafts. As a new feature, this edition will introduce the awarding of the certificate of aptitude for championship (CAC) for pointing dogs in Group 7, a key requirement for achieving the title of national beauty champion.

The final highlight will take place in Plaza Ochavada, where the traditional presentation of the prestigious ‘Archi de Oro’ award will be held for champion dogs of all breeds.