The SOS Desaparecidos association is appealing to the public for help in finding Isabelle S. P., a 32-year-old woman who has been missing ... in Malaga province since last Saturday.

According to the announcement posted on social media by the organisation, the woman is 1.78 metres tall, has an athletic build, wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabelle has been missing since 21 November. Any information regarding her whereabouts can be provided by phone: 868 286 726. Information can also be sent by email to info@sosdesaparecidos.es

Explore the main Malaga province regional section