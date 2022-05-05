Antonio Banderas's production of 'Company' receives 13 nominations at the Musical Theatre Awards The Malaga-born actor is up for the award in the categories of best stage direction and best leading actor

Antonio Banderas’s show ‘Company’ has been nominated in 13 categories in the fourteenth Musical Theatre Awards. The announcement was made on Saturday and follows the news just a few days beforehand that the musical had been nominated for the Max Awards for the Best Musical or Lyric Show and Best Production Work.

Banderas himself is a double nominee for the award in the categories of Best Stage Direction and Best Leading Actor. He is followed by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, for best musical direction; Borja Rueda, for best choreography and members of his creative team have also been nominated for awards, including Alejandro Andújar for best set design, together with Joan Rodón and Emilio Valenzuela for cinematography; Juan Gómez-Cornejo and Carlos Torrijos for best lighting design; Roc Mateu, for best sound design and Sandra Lara for best make-up and hairdressing.

In the acting categories, in addition to Banderas, Anna Moliner, María Adamuz and Marta Ribera share the nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and Carlos Seguí is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Soho Theatre's first production, 'A Chorus Line', has also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for cast member Alex Chavarri.

All the nominations for 'Company' are:

• Best musical - Company

• Stage direction - Antonio Banderas

• Musical direction - Arturo Díez Boscovich

• Choreography - Borja Rueda

• Set design - Alejandro Andújar -Video Joan Rodón and Emilio Valenzuela

• Lighting design - Juan Gómez-Cornejo and Carlos Torrijos

• Sound design - Roc Mateu

• Make-up and hairdresser - Sandra Lara

• Leading actor - Antonio Banderas

• Supporting actress - Anna Moliner, María Adamuz and Marta Ribera

• Supporting actor - Carlos Seguí

Nomination for 'A Chorus Line'

• Supporting actor - Alex Chavarri