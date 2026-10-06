Young woman dies after being electrocuted by a shower head in Antequera

A young woman died on the afternoon of Monday 5 October after being electrocuted by the shower head in a house in Antequera, according to ... sources from the National Police who spoke to SUR.

The paramedics who were called to the property were unable to save her life. The same sources suggest, on a preliminary basis, that the house may have been illegally connected to the electricity supply.

The incident took place on Calle San Pedro, near the parish church of the same name. This newspaper has confirmed that the 112 Andalucía emergency service received the alert at 3.10pm, when a call reported that there was an unconscious person inside a house.

The coordination centre alerted the National Police, the Local Police and the emergency medical services, who confirmed the death once they arrived at the scene. According to information provided by the National Police, the victim was 23 years old. During the operation, a 45-year-old woman was also treated for a possible anxiety attack, according to 112 reports.

Accident at home

As a result, the area around the property remained cordoned off while the emergency services were on the scene. The initial report did not specify what had happened, although the first details relayed to 112 by the emergency personnel suggested a possible accident inside the property.

Subsequently, the National Police confirmed that the young woman had been electrocuted by the shower head. The police sources consulted did not provide details of how the electric shock occurred, nor did they establish a link between the death and the possible faulty connection to the mains supply.