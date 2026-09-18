Octogenarian crashes car into Mollina town hall: investigations under way to determine whether accident was deliberate

An 85-year-old man has been taken to hospital after crashing his car into the main entrance of Mollina town hall, while the Guardia ... Civil are investigating whether the incident was deliberate. According to sources consulted, the elderly man is said to have expressed his frustration after the Andalusian regional government refused to grant him a care allowance.

The incident took place at around 12.45pm on Thursday, when the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service was alerted that an elderly driver had veered off the road and crashed his vehicle. According to municipal sources, the car crashed into the entrance to the town hall, shattering the glass and startling the staff, who fortunately were unharmed.

Officers from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil attended the scene, along with medical services, who took the elderly man to Antequera Hospital, where he was admitted with no apparent serious injuries. Sources within the Guardia Civil stated that the causes of the accident are being investigated and that the possibility of the man having acted deliberately has not been ruled out.

The town hall suspects that the incident was triggered by the receipt of the official document rejecting the application for financial assistance. However, it will be the police investigation that clarifies the exact circumstances of the incident.