Malaga province hit-and-run suspect faces up to four years in prison following four-month investigation

Irene Quirante 14/07/2026 a las 12:22h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested an individual for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run in Cuevas de San Marco (Malaga province), which left the victim with serious injuries back in March this year.

After nearly four months of investigation, the police have located the suspect and charged him with causing serious injury through negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

With the support of the Local Police, the Guardia Civil located a car with traces of blood underneath, which immediately raised suspicions that it could be the vehicle involved in the accident.

They took samples from the vehicle, which the criminalistics service then analysed in Madrid. The examination concluded that the blood belonged to the pedestrian.

Finally, the investigation focused on determining who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

The suspect has already appeared before a judge. According to the Guardia Civil, he could receive a prison sentence ranging from six months to four years, in addition to a driving ban for a period of one to four years.

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