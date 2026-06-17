Malaga police arrest man on suspicion of several burglaries in Alhaurín el Grande, two at knife-point

SUR 17/06/2026 a las 15:39h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested one person on suspicion of committing several property crimes, primarily break-ins and burglaries.

The investigation began after the police detected an increase in these types of crimes in various parts of Alhaurín el Grande, primarily on the outskirts of the town.

All these incidents shared the same modus operandi. The perpetrator committed the crimes in vehicles parked on vacant lots, next to isolated houses or inside them. He would steal easily transportable items such as small electronic devices and other belongings.

Two particularly significant incidents involved the suspect entering private properties while the residents were at home. He allegedly threatened the victims with a knife in order to execute the crime and then flee.

The geographical proximity, the modus operandi and the evidence allowed the Guardia Civil to identify and link the detainee to a total of six property crimes, two of them with intimidation.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was subject to an outstanding warrant for his arrest for similar offences. He was brought before a judge on charges of repeated burglary and robbery with intimidation. He is currently in pretrial detention.

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