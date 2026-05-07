Malaga drug-trafficking: two people arrested for hiding 800 kilos of hashish in tomato cans in industrial warehouse

Photo of the cans containing hashish in Mollina.

EP 07/05/2026 a las 13:01h.

The National Police, in joint operation 'King/Conclave' with the Spanish tax agency, has seized 816.8 kilos of hashish hidden in tomato cans in the Malaga municipality of Mollina.

As a result of the operation, the investigators identified and arrested two people of Lithuanian origin for their alleged involvement in a crime against public health and another of criminal involvement.

According to the police, the drugs arrived at an industrial warehouse in Mollina, where the perpetrators allegedly heated them to give them a cylindrical shape and package them in order to camouflage them among legal merchandise.

Ultimately, the criminal network intended to ship the cans to Europe by land.

The investigation began after the police detected a logistics centre in Mollina, which the criminal network was using to receive, handle, process and package large quantities of drugs. The police observed a lorry with a foreign registration number entering the warehouse at short intervals.

On 30 April, the investigators raided the warehouse for inspection, confirming suspicions of the existence of drugs. They seized 816.8 kilograms of hashish hidden in tomato cans and arrested the suspects.

The court of Antequera has ordered the provisional imprisonment of both suspects.