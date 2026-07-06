Malaga deals blow to gang that used 12-year-old boy to sell drugs

Irene Quirante 06/07/2026 a las 14:59h.

The Guardia Civil in the Antequera area have arrested 13 people on suspicion of drug-trafficking. According to police sources, the ringleader used his 12-year-old son to deliver drugs in public spaces in the town of Fuente de Piedra.

The boy would meet with clients from the town and neighbouring municipalities with whom the network had already arranged the transactions. They hoped to prevent police suspicions by using a child.

The investigation began after the police detected a constant flow of people with drug addiction frequenting several houses in Fuente de Piedra (suspected drug distribution points). As surveillance progressed, the police uncovered the pyramid structure of the network and its modus operandi.

In addition to drug-trafficking, the operation uncovered the network's alleged involvement in other property crimes. Investigators learned of a burglary at a local farm, in which the assailants reportedly stole a large quantity of heavy machinery and tools, including chainsaws, brush cutters, generators, water pumps and electric screwdrivers.

The swift intervention of the Guardia Civil made it possible to intercept and recover all of the stolen material just as one of the detainees was about to sell it to third parties on the black market.

Once the Guardia Civil gathered all the evidence, they deployed a large operation to simultaneously search five properties in Fuente de Piedra.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 750 grammes of cocaine and 190 grammes of heroin, very significant amounts for a small-scale drug network, in addition to 170 grammes of cutting agents intended to adulterate the drug to increase profits.

The Guardia Civil also seized 14,000 euros in cash and three vehicles.

The 13 detainees are charged, according to their level of involvement, with drug-trafficking, burglary, membership in a criminal organisation and obstruction of justice. After appearing before a judge, the magistrate in charge of the case ordered the immediate imprisonment of eleven of them.

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