112 incident
Malaga 112: worker dies trapped by bin lorry in Antequera town
Firefighters could not save the 51-year-old victim, who was caughtbetween the cargo body and the cab
SUR
A 51-year-old worker died after getting trapped by a bin lorry in the Malaga municipality of Mollina early on Thursday morning.
The emergency services received the call at around 2.30am. The worker was reportedly trapped between the cargo body and the cab.
The fire brigade, the Guardia Civil and paramedics arrived at the scene quickly. The firefighters recovered the body of the worker, but the paramedics couldn't do anything to save his life.
The labour inspectorate and the occupational risk prevention centre are in charge of the investigation.