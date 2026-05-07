Malaga 112: worker dies trapped by bin lorry in Antequera town

SUR 07/05/2026 a las 12:21h.

A 51-year-old worker died after getting trapped by a bin lorry in the Malaga municipality of Mollina early on Thursday morning.

The emergency services received the call at around 2.30am. The worker was reportedly trapped between the cargo body and the cab.

The fire brigade, the Guardia Civil and paramedics arrived at the scene quickly. The firefighters recovered the body of the worker, but the paramedics couldn't do anything to save his life.

The labour inspectorate and the occupational risk prevention centre are in charge of the investigation.