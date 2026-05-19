Malaga 112: warehouse fire destroys four tractors and agricultural equipment in Antequera

Irene Quirante 19/05/2026 a las 13:40h.

A fire broke out early on Tuesday morning in the Malaga town of Antequera, destroying four tractors and various items in a warehouse, which stored agricultural machinery.

Fortunately, emergency sources have not reported any injuries, although the dispatcher also sent a medical team to the scene as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred at around 7.45am, when several witnesses alerted the emergency services after spotting a cloud of smoke coming from the Cortijo del Cerrillo warehouse.

The witnesses tried to extinguish the flames by themselves before the firefighters arrived, but without success.

The coordinating centre immediately activated the emergency protocol, alerting the provincial fire brigade, the National Police and the Local Police. The fire is now under control.

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