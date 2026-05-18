Malaga 112: rock climber dies after falling 50 metres down ravine in Torcal de Antequera

SUR 18/05/2026 a las 14:38h.

A rock climber died on Saturday after falling 50 metres down a ravine in the Torcal de Antequera natural site.

The incident occurred around noon. A companion of the victim alerted the emergency services after the woman fell in the area known as Nacimiento de la Villa.

According to the witness account, she fell from a height of approximately 50 metres and got trapped in a difficult-to-access crevice while descending a steep wall.

Two medical emergency helicopters and the Guardia Civil mountain rescue unit attended the scene. The Guardia Civil recovered the body with the assistance of firefighters.

The emergency services confirmed the woman's death at the scene. Her identity is currently unknown.